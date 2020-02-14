C-block gang member's sentencing an 'example of things to come'

A notorious Des Moines gang shooter will spend the next 10 years in federal prison, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum and Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert held a press conference on Friday announcing the sentencing of C-Block gang member Xzavier Clark.

Authorities said Clark served as a gunman for the C-Block gang for years and is responsible for many gang-related shootings in Des Moines.

"I want people to understand and hear that the feds are taking gun cases, and if you are a user of an illegal drug and you have a gun, you're committing a federal felony in Iowa," Krickbaum said. "A lot of people won't even know it's a crime."

Clark is well known to police.

Footage from a metro liquor store video shows Clark in jeans with a white stripe, alongside other men, involved in a shooting in and outside the store.

