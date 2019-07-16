West Liberty Police selling military patches to raise money for veterans

Starting Tuesday, the west liberty police department will be selling military appreciation patches. The money will go towards the Puppy Jake Foundation, which helps get veterans' service dogs and the Patriot Guard Riders, who honor veterans at funerals.

There is a lot honoring veterans on the patches. It represents all the military branches, there's a purple outline to honor purple heart recipients, a soldiers cross to pay tribute those who died in battle, the patch also honors gold star families, prisoners of war, and active military members.

West liberty police ordered more than 300 of these patches for sale. They cost $20.00. Police Chief Kary Kinmonth says 5 out of his 6 officers are veterans, so these patches mean a lot to them.

"If you love your country, of you support veterans don't put lip service to it,” Chief Kinmonth said. “Put a few dollars behind it."

They will officially unveil the patches Thursday during a veteran’s memorial dedication at the Muscatine County Fair. The chief will also swear in Keyan Brown as a reserve officer that day.

He's a wounded combat veteran, who says his service dog helps him cope with his PTSD.

"Service dogs I think are very vital,” said Brown. “She's woken me up from nightmares she has you know helped me out when I've had bad flashbacks or memories come up. I think it can benefit every veteran who still struggles with that daily."

West liberty has sold patches before to raise money for autism awareness, and for breast cancer research.

People wanting to buy the patches can stop by the west liberty police department, or mail them a check. Their address is 409 N Calhoun St in West Liberty.

