Byrnes Pool in Waterloo to stay closed for entire 2019 season

A municipal pool in Waterloo will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019 season, according to city officials on Tuesday.

Byrnes Pool, located at 1001 Campbell Avenue, had not yet opened due to problems with the drainage system. While making repairs, damage to the main drain system in the diving well was worse than originally expected. This will require more significant repairs.

"Byrnes and Gate pools are almost 40 years old. They have well exceeded their life expectancies,” Paul Huting, City of Waterloo Leisure Services Director, said, in a statement. “Our plans for the construction of new aquatic facilities will keep moving forward."

City officials hope to have the repairs completed by the start of the 2020 season.

Extended hours are offered at the Gates Pool and Cedar Valley SportsPlex in order to allow better opportunity for usage.