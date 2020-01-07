Buying old, low-tech tractors helping farmers save money

Farmers are looking for old tractors, combines, and other large machinery to help improve their bottom line.

Farmhands harvest Craig Recker's cornfields in Dubuque County on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Craig Recker, President of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, said many farmers prefer to own older models of equipment because it's cheaper and low-tech.

"The older equipment is simpler. It’s just built simpler, a lot less computers on it, a lot less automation, it’s just easier to work on," Recker said.

Not only are new models expensive to purchase, but they can also be costly to maintain.

“The older equipment we can work on ourselves," Recker said. "We can figure a lot of that stuff out ourselves. When you get into the newer equipment with all the computers and emissions stuff on it, it’s got to be diagnosed by the actual dealership and that costs a lot of money.”

Companies that sell farm equipment have special tools to diagnose computer or sensor issues on these high-tech tractors. Farmers aren't allowed to have those tools.

"You don’t have the right from the dealership to get the diagnosing equipment," Recker said. "They have the rights to that. So if you have the newer equipment, you cannot get access to that to figure out what’s wrong with your machine."

Repairs can be costly when dealers charge $100 an hour, according to Recker.

One Dubuque County man noticed this need. Eric Lahey, also known as "Beeps," started a business called CJ Beeps Equipment. He plans to buy and sell older equipment to farmers in the area.

"In this area, there’s just not a lot of options for farmers or producers or construction people or anything for outlets for different service, parts, and sales," Lahey said.

He hopes to help farmers save a lot of money.

According to Lahey, buying used saves $75,000 to $200,000 off from what it was new.

"There’s quite a bit of difference and you know if you look under the right stuff there are some good deals out there to be had," Lahey said.

At CJ Beeps Equipment, Lahey will also offer consignment options and repairs. He hopes to sell a variety of brands.

Recker said this service is definitely needed in the area.

"He'll do well in that venue just because there's such demand out here for it," Recker said.