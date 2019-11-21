Buttigieg propels, Warren slips in new ISU poll

A new poll shows support for Senator Elizabeth Warren has dropped over the last month.

The Iowa State University/Civiqs poll results released Thursday morning show support for Warren has dropped nearly 10%. The percentage of likely Iowa caucus-goers who do not want Warren to get the nomination also jumped by 5%.

The poll finds Mayor Pete Buttigieg now has the most support. Of those surveyed, 26% selected Buttigieg as their top choice. Warren is in second place at 19%.

According to the poll, support for Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden did not change since the last poll in October.

The online poll surveyed 614 likely Democratic caucus-goers between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19. There was a 4.9% margin of error.