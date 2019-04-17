Buttigieg handles anti-gay hecklers during Iowa rally

DES MOINES, IA (CNN) - South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg brushed off anti-gay chants from some hecklers who interrupted his Iowa events Tuesday.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN, and presidential candidate, faced homophobia on the campaign trail in Iowa. (Source: MGN)

At one event, the hecklers invoked the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, which the Bible said were destroyed because of the behavior of the residents who lived there.

Supporters of the presidential hopeful came to his defense.

“As somebody very much enjoying the first year of married life, I would say freedom is what’s at stake in the idea of whether a county clerk gets to tell you who you ought to marry,” Buttigieg said.

A man in a suit jacket standing to the left of the stage stood up and yelled, “Remember Sodom and Gomorrah!”

Buttigieg said, “Hello again,” and then the man was drowned out by chants of “Pete, Pete, Pete.” The man stood yelling for a while until a large man escorted him out.

“You know, the good news is, the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you,” Buttigieg said.

The mayor has made his sexuality, his marriage and his religion part of his pitch to voters. He has talked openly about his Episcopalian faith.

Buttigieg came out in 2015, months before he was re-elected as South Bend’s mayor.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.