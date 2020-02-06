Buttigieg, Sanders to win most national delegates in Iowa

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders will emerge from Iowa's Democratic caucuses with the most delegates to the party's national convention, regardless of which one eventually wins the contest.

According to The Associated Press delegate count, Buttigieg and Sanders have each won at least 11 national delegates, with a handful of delegates still to be awarded.

Elizabeth Warren has won at least five delegates, while Joe Biden has won at least two and Amy Klobuchar has at least one.

Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer.