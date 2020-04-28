Businesses weigh plans to reopen, while others say they will wait

With the governor easing restrictions on some businesses, some business owners are choosing not to reopen any time soon.

A customer buys soup and a sandwich at Reid's Beans in West Branch on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Meanwhile, other businesses are preparing for the chance to serve customers in person on a more limited scale.

Businesses like restaurants and retail can reopen in 77 counties, but at 50-percent capacity, including Cedar County. But some business owners in that county have already said they will not open their doors to normal business for the foreseeable future.

Taking orders over the phone has been the new normal for restaurant owner Jonathan Blundall, the co-owner of Reid's Beans in West Branch.

"We've made a lot of changes and investments to kind of accommodate these new circumstances and, we're hanging in there," Blundall said.

His Cedar County business can go back to customers filling the dining room seats but at a limited capacity. Blundall said despite getting the go-ahead, they will continue to run strictly carry out and take-and-bake meals.

"We're looking toward the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], because we know that this is an issue that's much larger than just our county or state," Blundall said. "This is global and worldwide."

While they stick to carry out, up the interstate in Cedar Rapids, Siebke Hoyt Jewelers is preparing to shine bright like a diamond in the coming days. Thomas Hoyt, the shop's co-owner, said even though they have been closed in the traditional way, it has not stopped people from showing up.

"We have people come every day to our front door and want to get engaged," Hoyt said. "We're trying to figure out how to navigate that for them and try to explain to them that love is not canceled."

Hoyt along with his staff are preparing to follow the guidelines for his Linn County business: customers can come in by appointment if there are not more than ten customers in the store at a time, something he says could help level the playing field.

"If you can go to a Walmart and buy jewelry, or buy flowers, or buy whatever, and they're packed, to the individual, local retail business in Cedar Rapids, it seems a hair unfair," Hoyt said.

While the news has some welcoming customers in the door, for others, there is no rush.

"There's nothing anyone wants more than to go back to the way it was," Blundall said. "But it's that very community that's been supporting us that we need to protect."