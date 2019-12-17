Businesses support Last Hope Animal Shelter following burglary

Another Cedar Rapids business is donating to an animal shelter after someone stole from the organization last week.

Fong's Pizza is accepting donations online and will give proceeds from sales of its Parmesan Bites to Last Hope Animal Shelter all this week.

Someone burglarized the shelter last week while it was closed, taking all of the money from its donation box at their 16th Avenue SW location.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Lefty's Tattoos in Cedar Rapids is also donating to Last Hope later this week. The owner has some pre-drawn tattoos for people to choose from this Wednesday, with 100% of the proceeds going to the animal shelter.