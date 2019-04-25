Businesses hoping Highway 30 Bypass does not reduce sales, foot traffic

The Iowa Department of Transportation says a multi-year project is making significant strides towards opening in 2020.

Mike Smith helps find a prom outfit. Smith says prom season serves as one of their busiest times of the year. (Randy Dircks, KCRG)

The Highway 30 Bypass was originally proposed in 1986, but did not begin construction until 2017.

DOT project leaders say the goal is to increase the flow of traffic through around the Mount Vernon and Lisbon areas- but area businesses do not want the highway to bypass them.

The proposed highway would go right past downtown Mount Vernon unlike the current Highway 30 that goes straight through town. It also would pass by downtown Lisbon.

Some are concerned the plans could prove problematic for the area, but others are hoping the increased traffic on the roadways could lead to increased traffic in their stores as well- citing the unique lure of the downtown areas.

Mike Smith, the owner of Bauman and Co. in downtown Mount Vernon is in the middle of one of his busiest times of the year: prom season. While he stays busy putting together a look for prom goers, the Iowa DOT has been putting together a project that has been decades in the making.

"We've been hearing about this bypass for a long, long time," Smith said.

The DOT is laying the groundwork to start paving the Highway 30 bypass, even paving in some areas. But when the project is completed, it could mean some areas are not as easy to get to as they are now.

"Some of the existing highway through Mount Vernon may not be accessible from existing Highway 30 now," said Doug McDonald, the Project Manager for the Highway 30 Bypass with the Iowa DOT.

Without access, that has brought some concern from the city, as they prepare to come up with plans to attract and entice people to Mount Vernon.

"I think there is a lot of angst just with the unknowns in the community," said Chris Bosbisch, the City Administrator for Mount Vernon.

Area businesses like Bauman and Co. may need to find new ways to get people downtown- but Smith says he is prepared and up for the task.

"We're going to have to make sure that people know we're downtown in Mount Vernon," Smith said. "And I think because people come to our community and have a great experience, they're going to come back."

Smith believes with the increased flow of traffic from the nearby bypass construction, there is a chance it could not only help businesses like his, but could make it easier to provide a spotlight on the downtown area.

"I think that people that come to Mount Vernon come here for a reason," Smith said. "You never want to make it harder for people to come to your community but maybe this will make it easier for people to come to our community."

Nosbisch echoed that idea, saying the task for everyone is to make Mount Vernon enticing.

"Making sure that when they do get off that interchange that they want to continue to come to the downtown and places that make Mount Vernon unique," Nosbisch said.

The Highway 30 bypass is scheduled to be completed in July 2020, with a goal having cars on the roadways consistently by the Winter 2020.