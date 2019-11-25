Businesses hope for big impact as Iowa City Ped Mall construction is done

A long construction project in Iowa City is now finished and downtown businesses are already looking to the future.

Cassidy Bell (right) helps a customer at Ten Thousand Villages on the Ped Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Pedestrian Mall underwent its biggest construction project since it opened in the 1970s. The city said it wanted to make the mall area ADA compliant and more walkable, encouraging more people to get outside.

Scott Sovers, senior engineer with the city of Iowa City, explained some of the improved features include lighting, planters, bike racks, signage, and brand-new features include a stage at the center of the Ped Mall for future events.

"It turned out as good as expected," Sovers said. "There was a lot of effort that went into it from both the engineers, the city, the contract to make sure we had a success. And it turned out wonderful."

That wonderful feeling is carrying over to some of the area businesses, too. Retail stores and restaurants line the paths of the Ped Mall, and those like Ten Thousand Villages hope with the end of construction comes a wave of business. This is especially important with such a big sales weekend coming later this week with both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Cassidy Bell, store manager for Ten Thousand Villages, said since they moved into the Ped Mall, construction has been a constant.

"We opened the fall of 2016, and I think almost right away we were invited to a meeting where they told us there was going to be construction on the Ped Mall," Bell said

The good news arrived about two weeks ago.

"We are done," Sovers said. "We're done with this space. The hope is not to come back here for a long time."

For Bell, that is a good sign of things to come. She hopes the upcoming weeks leading up to the winter holidays could mean big business for her small business.

"Hopefully, it's a good turning point for us, moving into the holiday season," Bell said. "Not having to deal with any construction and just looking forward to being on the Ped Mall and sharing with the customers and just coasting into the rest of the season."