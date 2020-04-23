Local businesses eager to reopen, but prepared to face challenges

A week from Thursday, the Governor's emergency proclamation closing many businesses is set to expire and many are preparing for when they can reopen, but making the switch won't necessarily be easy.

"My customers like to come in the store," said Danielle Rings, Owner of MODE in Marion.

However, social media and other online tools have been the main source of selling for Rings right now. She says they've been fortunate to still make a profit, but it comes with challenges. "The problem with selling online is you can't try stuff on and we like to try stuff on," said Rings.

She says she is prepared to continue that method until they get to a point where they're allowed to re-open their doors to in-person sales. She says for them, it likely won't be until June.

"I assume that I won't be able to be open. I frankly am prepared to be closed until June first," she said.

She does have concerns with re-opening.

"I can unlock my door but with so many people out of work I just don't know if people are going to have funds if people are going to be ready to shop if they are going to be afraid to be out and about,” she said.

Logistically - she knows it won't be as difficult as it is on other businesses, like bars and restaurants.

"It's not like I'm a restaurant that I have got food and inventory and that stuff that you have to worry about spoiling," Rings added.

Uptown Marion's Program Director says they assume there will be guidelines when businesses re-open.

"They (businesses) need prepare. They need to know if they need to set up partitions or have decals on the floor or if they need to get PPE to have gloves to serve their customers," said Brooke Prouty.

Prouty says that's where they are hoping to get more guidance from the Governor soon.

"I know a lot of large corporations are already releasing their own guidelines that are pretty strict so we're looking at those as kind of this might be the way our businesses can also adopt these practices," Prouty said.

In a news conference Thursday, Governor Reynolds said they expect more information Friday on if the emergency declaration will be extended and more specifics on the plan to re-open.

"I think once the guidelines come out it's going to be a challenge for businesses to make those guidelines, but I know our businesses are going to work really hard to meet those and keep in mind the safety of their customers," she said.

