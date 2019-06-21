Businesses deal with road reconstruction in downtown Independence

Melinda Engelbrecht knows a good quilt takes time.

"If you just work at it a little bit, eventually, you have a quilt," she said.

Engelbrecht is hoping the same holds true for the road work right outside the shop she owns on 1st Street East in Independence, Quilter's Quarters.

"We're watching with bated breath for the cement trucks to show up," she said.

That's because right now, no one can park outside, and there's no road. Independence is currently completing a massive reconstruction project on 1st Street East.

"Well it doesn't help to have your front door shut off from traffic," Engelbrecht said.

Engelbrecht said overall, the hit from this work hasn't been too bad for her, while other stores along 1st Street said the lack of passers-by on foot or in cars has hurt.

"It has definitely reduced walk-in traffic to the store," Engelbrecht noted.

But Quilter's Quarters has a back door and parking lot, which lessens the blow from the parking out front being gone.

It shares the back lot with the Sanity Room restaurant and bar, whose owners say the construction has worked out for them.

"The crews have been great," co-owner Erin Maurer said. "They've actually come in on Fridays and had our flatbread pizzas and pretzels."

But Maurer and co-owner Angie Schares said they're still eager for the work to wrap up.

"Yesterday would have been great," Maurer said. "But we also know that it takes time, and we want it to be done right and done well."

Just like, as Engelbrecht knows, a good quilt does.

"We tell ourselves, 'It'll be better. It'll be nice when it's all done. It'll be nice when it's all done,'" she said.