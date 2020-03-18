Dry cleaning business still open, reports sales down in wake of coronavirus

Dry cleaning company Nature's Way Cleaners in Iowa City is staying open despite coronavirus concerns.

Clothes hang on the rack at Nature's Way Dry Cleaning in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Nevertheless, their sales are down, according to the staff.

In all, the company said, since the coronavirus outbreak began, that sales have dropped by about 30 percent. The business' owner, Rick Braden, blames the lack of business on the amount of foot traffic that comes through his doors. With more people staying home there is less of a demand for getting formal clothes dry cleaned, Braden thinks.

Braden said he has a plan to help his company get through this tough time and that he has no plans of closing. The plan includes, if need be, tapping into his reserve savings in order to pay his bills and his employees.

"If we tap into that reserve people are still going to get paid," Braden said.

When the reserve runs out, though, Braden warns "there's nothing left".

Workers at Nature's Way Cleaners have been told to follow CDC guidelines and to wash their hands regularly.