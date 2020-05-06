Business owners throughout Iowa turning to coaching as they decide on their futures

Businesses in eastern Iowa have tough decisions to make as restrictions lift during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa State University is starting a Webinar and weekly podcast to give people tips on how to get back to business. Business Resiliency Coach Rina Jensen in Cedar Rapids says more people are looking for her help as well.

She's helped coach people through the business support groups NewBoCo and MERGE in Iowa City. Jensen helps businesses after a setback, like having to close because of Covid-19.

She is working with them on how to help their workers make some cash, and map out some goals. Jensen says many business owners are worried about the unknowns right now, so she focuses a lot on what they can control.

"Understanding where it is that we stand as business owners, and what is it that we can do,” said Jensen. “Because if we focus on the unknowns, our brains can't process that, our brains can't function an unknown.”

Jensen is planning a free Webinar for business owners Thursday morning at 9:00am.