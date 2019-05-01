Business owners in Czech Village worry less about flood risks, due to other protections

People in Davenport are trying to prevent any more flooding after a temporary HESCO barrier levee broke on Tuesday, causing flooding in the downtown area.

TV9 looked at other times in Iowa where HESCO barriers were used.

People in Czech Village told TV9 don't worry as much about flooding, due to multiple forms of flood protection.

Pam Evens has worked in and out of Czech Village Antiques for 20 years. In 2008, she received little notice about rising floodwaters.

"I didn't believe it was happening,” Evens said. “So we lost almost all of our merchandise."

Since then, the area made many changes. Including how the city prepares, and handles, a high crest.

Permanent flood protection includes the Sinclair Levee System. City workers say because of that, crews don't need to rely on temporary flood protection as much- like HESCO barriers.

But there are times when it’s needed, including last March. Water touched the HESCO barriers for just three days. The protection did its job, and prevented water from destroying businesses and homes.

"We are doing very well here,” Evens said.

Back at the antique shop, Evens doesn't worry as much about potential flooding. In part, because the city is working on another permanent flood levee for Czech Village. Without this city effort, Evens says this area would not be as successful.

"When we came back over the flood we only had 14 people that came into the shop and we’re spread pretty thin and now we're at full capacity,” Evens said.

At this time, city officials say they will help Davenport with equipment and flood protection supplies if they're asked.