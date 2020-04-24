Business owners cautious, looking for guidance ahead of reopening

As Governor Reynolds announced on Friday that she has a plan to begin re-opening the state, business owners like Beth McClelland at Heat Yoga Studio & Spa in Cedar Rapids and North Liberty are anxious.

"Our numbers are still rising and that's when we are social distancing, that's when things are closed, what happens when we go back to normal?" McClelland said.

Despite financial concerns, she said she feels plans to reopen may be premature. McClelland wrote a letter to Governor Reynolds just last week asking her to issue a stay at home order. Hearing the state is moving towards the opposite direction was emotional.

"One of the statements that she made was about our ventilators being at good supply, does that mean we have to use all of them? Just because we have them, we shouldn't necessarily put people at risk," McClelland said.

However, other business owners hope for some flexibility, like Kathy Klein, owner of Hair by Kathy in Iowa City.

"We all have to kind of decide what we are comfortable with and what we can handle. I just really want to work and I think my clients what me to work," Klein said.

Klein was hoping to hear the Governor give the go-ahead to open up her single stylist salon. She said individuals should be able to decide what they feel is safest for them.

"We are so all ready to do whatever the government wants us to do and be completely sanitary as we can be. Whether it be wearing masks or gloves or clients can choose to not come in if they don't want to," Klein said.

The owners of The Map Room, a Cedar Rapids tavern said they need more from the Governor. As of now, businesses are scheduled to re-open in less than a week. They need to know how to prepare soon.

"We were hoping for some guidance, or we are hoping for some guidance on Monday when she releases that on how to move forward, because we are getting to a place now where we've had no income for five weeks," Christina Springman, owner of The Map Room said.

Springman said even if they can reopen soon, the health of everyone around them is a priority.

"We need to continue to move forward to try and make money, for our staff to continue to make money, but we need to do that responsibly for ourselves and our customers," Springman said.

Until then, these and many other business owners are watching and waiting.

