Business owner starts fundraiser after fire displaces more than 15

A fire at a Cedar Rapids apartment complex has forced more than 15 people out of their homes. The fire broke out Wednesday night at the Westdale Court Apartments at 4011 22nd Avenue SW.

Firefighters attend to an apartment fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

Now a Cedar Rapids business owner is offering to help out. Heather Lopez owns a shop right next to the Westdale Court Apartments called Halo's Discount Outlet. She saw the fire and called 911.

Lopez says it was devastating to watch the fire burn so many essential and memorable items of the people who live there. Now, she's hosting a fundraiser and item drive for the people who lost everything.

Money and items can be dropped off at her store, Halo's Discount Outlet. Lopez also has a Facebook fundraiser on her business's Facebook page.

“A lot of people don't trust somebody that just says, ‘Oh I'm raising money for someone,’ so I’ve got a storefront, they know I'm here, that makes me culpable in a way,” Lopez said.

Cedar Rapids Public Information Officer Greg Buelow told TV-9 that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter started the fire.