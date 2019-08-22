Business keeping customers in Tiffin rolling since 1978

There’s not really a downtown business area of Tiffin, but there are a few places that have had their doors open for decades.

Morgan’s Service is on one of the busiest roads in Tiffin.

Owner-operator Tom Morgan has kept the people of Tiffin rolling since he opened his garage’s doors in June of 1978.

He’s lived in Tiffin since 1967.

In those years - he says he’s seen a lot of new changes, new faces, and new businesses.

Morgan says he’s fixed generations of people’s vehicles in Tififn.

“You see the grandparents, the parents, and the kids, all come and went,” Morgan recalled.

Morgan’s Service has been in the same location for all of its 41 years in business, as the only auto shop in town.

