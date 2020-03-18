Business in Swisher making sure kids not in school are fed

Black Squirrel Tap in Swisher is doing what they can to make sure kids that are not in school right now still have full stomachs.

Sack lunches sit ready for school-aged children to pick them up at Black Squirrel Tap in Swisher on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The business hopes to keep kids fed while school has been canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Since Tuesday, when they started, the owner said they've given out around 30 lunches to families in the community. Children can choose from ham, turkey, or peanut butter and jelly for the sandwich. It also comes with a bag of chips.

Sonya LaGrange said they decided to begin this effort because they had the resources and saw the need. They've also had big help from businesses and community members.

"The response to it has been huge. We had the community, businesses, and individuals just randomly stopping by here and offering supplies and money to help. They've said they'll help put stuff together," LaGrange said. "It's just been a really great thing."

They offer the lunches for families to pick up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice.

LaGrange said they plan to give leftovers to people in the community and food banks.