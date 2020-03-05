Business concerned over section of Highway 151 being closed

A major construction project on Highway 151 in Fairfax is scheduled to begin on Monday. The purpose of the effort is to make repairs to a bridge. Nevertheless, the work has some business leaders in the area concerned.

Officials with the Iowa DOT say they will close a portion of the highway between Prairie Avenue and Church Street for around seven months. This project is just the latest of several being done in the area.

Up the road from where work is scheduled to begin is a Cedar Rapids convenience store business called, "The Station." There, General Manager Jason Zeck says he thinks the shutdown will hurt their bottom line.

Zeck tells TV9 he and his team are anticipating their business will drop off 70 percent due to the closure. Zeck says he and other managers of the business are planning on having to make cuts to deal with the loss in business.

"We're probably going to cut down staffing members," said Zeck. "We're not going to be ordering as much product, we're not going to go through as much. It's just going to be a hard time for us to survive."

There will be detours to get around where the highway will be shut down that will take travelers along highway 30, 218, and 151.

Local traffic will still be able to use streets near the closure.