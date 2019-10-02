Business and city leaders make changes in Manchester to minimize flood damages

Another round of very heavy rainfall has flood water in Manchester spilling out of river banks.

Floodwaters surround Bushel & Peck in Manchester on Oct. 2, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Waters from the Maquoketa River now touch Bushel & Peck’s storefront along Main Street in Manchester. David Reiss just bought the bakery and gift shop a year and half ago.

“I just always had my eye on it,” Reiss said.

Since then, it’s already gone through two floods. The most recent happened Wednesday. Reiss made some business upgrades to mitigate water damage after the first, including raising the first floor.

“Don’t know what’s going on inside yet but I don’t think it’ll be too bad but we’ll find out,” Reiss said.

Just down the street, other changes happened this year in Manchester. The city manager said crews just finished updates to a city park. The lowered sidewalk helps water recede in the area.

Greg Tiemens claims those improvements are already working. He owns the Professional Park Building which houses four small businesses This year, he’s only had to sandbag his back door.

“The water that’s currently pooling in the back parking lot, it removes quicker versus just standing water,” Tiemens said.

That's a big change from previous years' flooding when he’s had to gut the inside of the building.

If water does damage again, business owners are prepared.

“If it got inside the store we disinfect and let it dry off,” Reiss said.

Some, like Reiss, said the continual repairs are worth it be in this community.

“Absolutely it is 100 percent," Reiss said. "We really enjoy it.”

The Maquoketa River crested at 18.74 feet on Wednesday afternoon. It is expected to fall below flood stage during the early morning hours on Thursday.