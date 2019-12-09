Brief burst of snow comes with gusty, cold wind

A powerful cold front is blasting through today, sending our temperatures falling through the 20s this afternoon and down to the teens this evening. There's also a band of snow coming through with this. While it won't last long, perhaps a couple of hours at most, gusty winds topping 30 mph will be possible. This will drop visibility, especially in open areas. Snowfall amounts should stay under an inch, but while the snow is coming down, roads will probably turn slick in a hurry.

The sky clears tonight as wind chills drop a bit below zero. We have a couple of cold days Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper teens to around 20. We have a slight chance of a flurry early Wednesday and another shot at light snow Thursday. This punch of Arctic air won't last long as highs rise above freezing later this week.