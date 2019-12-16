Burlington schools closed for funeral of principal killed in car crash

Schools in Burlington will be closed Tuesday to allow staff and students to attend the funeral of an elementary school principal who died last week in a car crash.

Superintendent Pat Coen says he decided to cancel school so all who wanted to could attend the funeral for Chris Richards, the principal at Black Hawk Elementary.

The funeral will be held at the Burlington High School gymnasium.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports Richards was killed Thursday morning when he attempted to turn from U.S. Highway 61 onto another road and crashed with a pickup truck.