Burlington elementary school principal killed in car crash

The Burlington Community School District is mourning the loss of one of its principals who died in a car crash.

In a Facebook post, the district said Black Hawk Elementary School Principal Christopher Richard died Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this time along with the many children whose lives he has touched,” the district said in a post. “The Grayhound Family is united in grief over the loss of this exemplary husband, father, administrator and friend.”

The post did not include details about the funeral arrangements.