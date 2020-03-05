Burglaries on the rise in rural Black Hawk County, sheriff's office says

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is alerting residents about a rise in burglaries in rural areas.

The sheriff said deputies have been working with the Waterloo and Cedar Falls police departments to identify possible suspects in burglaries in the metro and rural areas.

“While these burglaries span across jurisdictional boundaries, we are leveraging resources and technology to better aid in the detecting, tracking, and bringing the suspects to justice” Sheriff Thompson said. “In order to help do this, we need the public’s help and vigilance. Many of these rural burglaries have been to residences that the owners are snowbirding south for the winter. Please keep an eye on your neighbor’s property and report anything suspicious quickly.”

The sheriff's office reminds residents to check vehicles and watch out for people who might appear suspicious. Residents can also use “vacation watch” programs and security systems.