Burger King robbed at gunpoint in Iowa City, police say

A fast-food restaurant on Iowa City's south side was held up at gunpoint on Saturday morning, according to police officials.

At around 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, the Iowa City Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at a Burger King restaurant, located at 1445 Boyrum Street.

According to police, a lone suspect entered the restaurant, showed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect, described as a black male wearing dark clothing, fled in an unknown direction.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.