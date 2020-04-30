Bunker Hill Golf Course in Dubuque to open May 1

The Bunker Hill Golf Course is set to open May 1st, but there will be some changes dues to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All purchases, including tee times, clubhouse merchandise, and food/beverages have to be made either by phone or online.

The clubhouse and snack bar facility will be closed to the public. Golf carts will be limited to one person unless both individuals are from the same household.

Golfers should also not touch or remove the hole flagpoles on the greens, they have inserted foam in the cups to prevent that.