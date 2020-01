A shooting damaged a Cedar Rapids home on Wednesday night. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Wenig Rd. NE around 6:00 p.m.

The home is just across from the Performing Arts Center at Kennedy High School. Officers at the scene say several bullets hit a home.

No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact Cedar Rapids Police or Linn County Crime Stoppers or 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).