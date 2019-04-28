Bullet strikes moving vehicle killing 1, injuring another in Waterloo

One is dead another injured after a single bullet struck a moving vehicle early Sunday morning, Waterloo Police said.

Authorities said around 2:30 a.m., officers headed to the Greenhill exit on Highway 218, after a report of a possible automobile crash. Arriving, law enforcement found a single vehicle off the road, on the southbound side of the offramp.

"At this time it appears the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 218 when it was struck by a single gunshot," police said in a news release. "The bullet entered the vehicle striking two of the three occupants."

Authorities said the female driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Emergency crews took a male occupant to Allen Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. That person was later transported to an Iowa City hospital for further treatment. Officers said the third occupant wasn't hurt.

"We ask anyone with any information regarding this case to contact the Waterloo Police Department," authorities said. "This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time."