Northeastern Iowa farmer killed in bull attack

A northeastern Iowa farmer died after he was attacked by a bull in Allamakee County on Sunday night.

It happened in a farm pasture at 1418 Conway Road in a rural part of the county.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said John Conway, 59, of rural Harpers Ferry was in wooded pasture area when the bull attacked him.

The sheriff's office said deputies euthanized the bull due to its extremely aggressive behavior.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.