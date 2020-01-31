Building snow sculptures to help with correctional fatigue

Probation and parole officers have a tough job which is why workers at the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services try to bring up morale.

Many of the employees and some of the clients made snow sculptures this week. The idea is to help with correctional fatigue, which, those in charge said is even more difficult during the winter months. It’s also having a surprising effect on the clients.

“At first, I didn’t know if we should put it outside thinking they might tear it up but they walk by and they love it,” said Julie Burkes, a Probation Parole Officer for the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. “We want them to be happy when they come here and keep things on a positive note.”

Employees will vote on the winner on Monday.

