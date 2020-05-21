Buffalo Wild Wings to reopen dining rooms at all Iowa locations on May 27

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Buffalo Wild Wings will reopen dining rooms at all of its locations in Iowa on May 27.

This follows Gov. Reynolds' announcement on Wednesday that restaurants and bars can begin reopening for indoor or outdoor seating.

The restaurant chain said it is implementing steps for safety and sanitation as it reopens. Those steps include:

  • All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
  • Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.
  • Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
  • Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.
  • Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.

    Buffalo Wild Wings said delivery, and takeout will continue to be offered.

    The locations in Council Bluffs and Burlington have been open since May 13. The rest of the locations are located in Iowa City, Davenport, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids (Blairs Ferry Road and Edgewood Road), Coralville, Sioux City, Mason City, Akeny, Des Moines (Jordan Creek and Merle Hay Road), Cedar Falls, Ames and Muscatine.

