Buena Vista County, location of meat plant, sees coronavirus case spike

A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week but state officials and the company say they can't confirm an outbreak at the facility.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks during her daily COVID-19 press conference at the Emergency Operations Center, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Johnston, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

The state health department reported 493 cases since Friday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Wednesday the state hasn't confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway.

A Tyson spokeswoman says the company is awaiting complete data.

Iowa posted 595 new cases statewide Wednesday. There were 21 more deaths for a total of 485.