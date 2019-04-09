Buchanan County man sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

A man received a prison sentence for an incident involving sexually explicit images of minors from 2015, court documents show.

Gregory Michael German, 38, of Lamont, received the sentence of 10 years in prison on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor on February 5, 2019. That charge is a class C felony in Iowa.

Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating German after receiving a tip on January 27, 2015. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the agencies that they had received information from Facebook that German had possibly tried to entice a child for sexual acts. Another tip said he had asked a child for pornographic images of herself.

A search warrant was executed on the electronic records of the Facebook conversation, which showed that German asked the girl for her age. She told him that she was 14 years old, to which he replied: “You not going to turn me in if I asked you for a sexy picture of you.” She sent three sexually explicit images to him. German then asked her to take nude photos in particular poses, which she did.

On August 4, 2015, officials with the Iowa DCI and Buchanan County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant on German's home in Lamont. During the search, they seized his electronic devices. German also told investigators about various girls under the age of 16 that he had solicited for sexually explicit materials on Facebook, and the types of media they sent him.

German was arrested and charged on November 16, 2017.

Following the completion of his prison term, German will be on supervised release for life and will be required to register as a sex offender.