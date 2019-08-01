Buchanan Co. Sheriff: Watch out for door-to-door asphalt scam

Officials in Buchanan County are warning residents to be aware of a door-to-door scam involving asphalt sales.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that the scam usually involves a group of five to ten people coming to a victim's door and offering to sell asphalt at a low price, claiming to have leftover material from a nearby project.

The scammer will then promise to pour a three to four inch base of asphalt on a victim's driveway. Officials warn material they are selling is not asphalt.

If someone comes to your door trying to sell asphalt and you feel it may be a scam, try to obtain license plate numbers or pictures of the vehicles and crew, and then call the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 319-334-2568.