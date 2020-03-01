Bryant’s widow ‘devastated’ by report deputies shared photos of crash scene

The lawyer for the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant says she is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating the allegations.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, called for those who shared the photos to “face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.