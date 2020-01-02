Bruce Teague selected, sworn in as new Iowa City mayor

After incumbent mayor Jim Throgmorton chose not to run for re-election, Iowa City now has a new mayor.

Bruce Teague (left) is sworn in as the new mayor of Iowa City at the Iowa City city hall council chambers on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Mayor Bruce Teague was picked by council members in a 5-2 vote. Council members Susan Mims and Pauline Taylor were also nominated and received votes.

Prior to Teague being sworn in, a first vote was held among council members, and neither of the three candidates received a majority. Laura Bergus and John Thomas changed their votes for the second round of votes. Teague also received votes from Mazahir Salih, Janice Weiner, and himself.

Teague said he was thankful for the opportunity to become a leader in the community.

"I'm just grateful for Iowa City and the love that they've given me all of these 26 years, and I am so privileged to be the mayor," Teague said. "And I ask people that know me, the ones that don't know me, to feel free to reach out if ever they have a need."

Teague moved to Iowa City from Chicago at age 17, graduating from the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Community College. He said he is focused on top priorities like the city's climate action plan and is looking forward to becoming a leader for the city. Teague was elected to the city council after a special election in October 2018.

"I believe that me as mayor- you heard my story today, I really feel that my story gives people hope," Teague said. "No matter who you are, no matter where you are, whether you've got five dollars or a million dollars in your pockets plus, I really do feel that my story gives people hope."

The Iowa City city charter states for council members to vote for the mayor among themselves. Four votes are required for someone to become mayor. TV9 spoke with outgoing mayor Throgmorton about that process in "The Exit Interview" in November; he said changing the mayoral voting process would be something worth looking into.

TV9 asked Teague about potentially changing the process after two rounds of votes were required, and Teague said he felt uneasy and it could be something to discuss with his colleagues.

"I know that it can be contentious, and I have to tell you, that it was not easy to get through the votes, as you witnessed," Teague said. "But I'm very privileged to be the one that came through. But maybe there is a different way that we can do this."

Teague's term will run for the next two years through January 2, 2022.

Salih was also elected mayor pro-tem.