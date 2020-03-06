Bruce Aune to anchor final newscast Friday night

For the last 34 years, Bruce Aune has been anchoring the evening news at TV9, with his final newscast Friday night.

KCRG-TV9 will air a 30-minute special highlighting his 34-year career at the station. The special will air Friday at 6:30 p.m. It will follow the KCRG-TV9 News at 6, which will be Aune’s last newscast.

The program titled "Bruce Aune: End of an Era" will take a special look-back on Bruce's career. Featuring past and present KCRG-TV9 talent and notable personalities, the program will undoubtedly elicit memories for viewers, including clips from coverage of the 2008 Flood and Aune’s interviews with various world leaders.