Brooks and Dunn hittin' the road with new tour

Country duo Brooks and Dunn will take their country music on the road with their "2020 Reboot Tour" this summer. This is the first time they've toured in 10 years.

Their two closest shows to eastern Iowa kick off and then wrap up their tour. It starts May 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, and wraps up on September 19th in Chicago, Illinois.

The tour is named after their number one selling collaboration album "REBOOT." They made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” quipped Ronnie Dunn. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” shared Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home,

Tickets are not on sale yet.