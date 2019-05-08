Brooklyn celebrates Mollie Tibbetts birthday with kindness

Dozens of people came out to celebrate the birthday of the slain Brooklyn jogger, Mollie Tibbetts.

It's been almost 10 months since Tibbetts was murdered while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Her mother, Laura Calderwood, said Tibbetts wouldn't want her sitting around being sad. That's why the Brooklyn community came out to celebrate what would have been Mollie Tibbetts' 21 birthday.

The event was called "A Birthday Wish for Mollie," encouraging people to do good deeds in her name. It could be said that goal was reached Wednesday with more than 17,000 dollars in donations. It puts the money raised for the opera house at well past one million dollars.

"I'm feeling good," said Calderwood. "I've had a lot of positive things happen today and that helps a lot."

Calderwood said remembering her daughter comes easy, as long as she focuses on the good things.

"She was in all the plays from the time we moved back here and she would love this cause," said Calderwood.

It's why Calderwood said helping restore the local Opera House is something close to her heart People had the chance to grab kindness cards which encourage people to pay it forward in good deeds. Two statues will also be replicated as permanent remembrances of Tibbetts; one walking her dog, the other caring for kids at a day camp.

"She's been a huge role model to everyone in town and I think it's huge what everybody is doing today," said Hannah Vakoun.

Vakoun said she knew Mollie from high school and they did a lot together.

"Speech, musicals and track. She was a really good role model for me and we were really close," said Vakoun. "It was hard to say goodbye but I realized she's in my heart and in everybody's heart."

Her team showed up in uniform for support for the announcement, along with dozens of others in the community and beyond.

"Mollie should be remembered and her legacy live on year after year and shouldn't be forgotten," said LeAnn Rautenberg.

Rautenberg came all the way from Williamsburg. She said there's no way a light so bright will ever be dimmed.

"Light will come forward from this and we're thinking positive thoughts about Mollie not such negative," said Rautenberg.

"We run with her every day in our hearts," said Vakoun ."We hope she's watching us and cheering for us everyday"

When Tibbetts disappeared last July, it set off a number of searches in Brooklyn and other parts of Poweshiek County. In August, police say a suspect in her disappearance, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, led them to her body in a corn field near Brooklyn. An autopsy showed she died from stabbing. Rivera now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

If you'd like to donate to help restore the opera house, click here.