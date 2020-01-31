Britain leaves the European Union, leaps into the unknown

A man walks by Britain's Foreign Office, lit up for the Brexit night, in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON (AP) - Britain has left the European Union after 47 years of membership, taking a leap into the unknown in a historic blow to the bloc.

Brexit became official Friday at 11 p.m. (2300GMT) -- midnight in Brussels, where the EU is headquartered.

Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters gathered outside the U.K. Parliament in London cheered as the hour struck. In a recorded message, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure "a moment of real national renewal and change" that would lead to a bolder, more energetic nation.

But many Britons mourned the loss of their EU identity.

And there was sadness in Brussels, where British flags were quietly removed from the bloc's many buildings.

 