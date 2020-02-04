Brisk wind keeps a chill in the air Tuesday afternoon

A brisk wind blows from the north today, adding an extra chill to the air. Highs will be in the middle 20s in northern Iowa to around 30 in the south, but wind chills stay in the teens under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow is another day in the 20s, and light snow may begin to move into southern Iowa toward evening. Any snow ends early Thursday. Amounts look minor, with southeastern Iowa getting in on the best chance of much sticking. At this point, it looks like most of us will get an inch or less, but any change in the track could raise or lower that amount in your town.

With the active storm track staying just to our south, we'll stay in seasonable highs in the 20s for the rest of the week.