Bright sunshine for Monday, quiet most of the week

What a week of weather we have ahead of us! After a lot of cloudiness recently, there'll be more brightness in our sky this week. Today features a ton of blue sky and highs well into the 50s to around 60. The wind is also much lighter than it was yesterday, so we'll be able to actually enjoy the nice weather.

We do have more clouds passing by tomorrow, but any rain stays quite a ways to our south as highs reach the lower 50s. Wednesday is another winner with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 50s. A slow-moving system does bring a little change to our weather late in the week as clouds thicken on Thursday while the wind also picks up. We have a chance of showers on Friday, but much of the weekend looks dry at this time.

An early look at next week suggests occasional storm chances, but also seasonable highs fairly close to 60.