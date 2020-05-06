Bright start to our Thursday

Isolated showers and clouds move out setting the stage for a nice Thursday. Mostly clear tonight followed by a partly cloudy sky on Thursday gives us a pleasant day. Thursday night into Friday some showers move through followed by cold winds from the north. Windy and cold conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We are still looking at a frost/freeze on Saturday morning. Gardeners, greenhouses, and those of you with tender vegetation already out need to follow the forecast carefully. Have a good night and stay healthy!