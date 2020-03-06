Bright skies for a few days, breezes return this weekend

The week wraps up with pleasant weather that lasts through the whole weekend. This afternoon features wall-to-wall sunshine and a lighter wind than yesterday. Highs reach the lower to middle 40s. The sky remains clear tonight, dropping us down to the upper 20s to start Saturday. This weekend will be breezy, but those south winds are what will help bring in the mild temperatures. Gusts over 30 mph are possible with highs near 60 Saturday, followed by middle 60s Sunday.

Our run of mostly dry weather ends on Monday. Rain is likely, and amounts pushing a half-inch are possible. Temperatures turn cooler next week, but they'll still be pretty typical for March, mainly falling in the 45 to 50 degree range.