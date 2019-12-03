Bright, mild weather continues

We have another afternoon of bright blue sky ahead! Today will be warmer than yesterday as highs get into the 40s. Tomorrow looks just as nice with sunshine and 40s again. The mild weather lasts into Thursday with another day of 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Highs dip back into the 30s Friday but that cooler air will still come with sunshine. The weekend looks quiet at this point with highs returning to the 40s.

Colder air hits us next week, and the weather may be a little more active with a couple of snow chances that we'll get a better handle on as that time gets closer.