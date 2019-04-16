Bright Tuesday, scattered storms Wednesday

Today is going to be a beautiful spring day as highs range from the upper 60s in northern Iowa to the middle 70s in southern Iowa. We'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine, with a filtering of high clouds coming in during the afternoon. The wind will be light, too.

Late in the overnight hours, scattered thunderstorms begin to develop. Tomorrow's storm chance is mainly early, then again in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong with hail and perhaps gusty winds being the main issues. In between storms, there should be several hours of dry weather but plenty of clouds. Highs will be mostly in the 60s.

Thunderstorms end tomorrow night, but scattered showers will hang around Thursday as a cooler wind comes in. Temperatures bounce back up going into Easter weekend.