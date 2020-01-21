Brigham Young University to allow same-sex partners in ballroom event

Brigham Young University has announced it will allow same-sex couples to compete in an annual ballroom dance competition hosted by the Utah school.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports BYU was required to lift its ban on same-sex couples competing in the U.S. National Amateur DanceSport Championships. The Provo university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has hosted the competition since at least 1997.

The change goes against BYU's Honor Code forbidding gay relationships.

The National Dance Council of America revised its policy in September to allow same-sex and gender-neutral couples to compete alongside opposite-sex couples.