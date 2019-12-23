Brief standoff on southwest side of Cedar Rapids results in arrest, charges

One man is in custody following a brief standoff at a southwest Cedar Rapids home, according to law enforcement officials.

Joseph Barta, 38, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault with a weapon and obstruction of an emergency communication device.

At around 5:23 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to a report of a possible hostage situation at 2319 DeSoto Street SW, part of the Grand View Village mobile home park.

Officers were able to locate the woman who had been able to exit the home on her own. She told them that Barta was inside with a firearm threatening to do harm to himself.

Just before 6:00 p.m., police were able to get Barta to surrender himself without harming himself or others.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Barta is being held at the Linn County Jail.